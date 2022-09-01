Game-week gander: These are the Cincinnati storylines heading into Saturday

It’s game week of the first week of the college football season. At this point, fans know not just everything about their team, but everything about their team’s opponent, too.

Arkansas fans have heard how good the Bearcats program is, perhaps the best in the country outside of the so-called power conferences. They’ve heard about coach Luke Fickell’s quality and how Cincinnati is lucky to still have him. And they’ve heard that Fickell admires Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and is preparing his team for a dogfight on Saturday.

On the field, a bit less is known. Fickell is keeping his cards close to his chest, as it were. The biggest thing is that, actually. Fickell chose not to name a starting quarterback publicly.

But Cincinnati is more than just its quarterback. Last year’s College Football Playoff team has plenty of talent, but lost plenty, too. It’s a question not only of how Fickell and Co. fill those spots, but what those spots end up looking like.

Here are the Bearcats storylines heading into game day.

Who is the quarterback?

Bearcats quarterback Evan Prater (3) waits for a snap during the first day of preseason training camp at the University of Cincinnati’s Sheakley Athletic Complex in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

It’s undoubtedly question No. 1. Either sophomore Evan Prater, a highly touted recruit from Cincinnati who served as No. 2 last year, or redshirt senior Ben Bryant, a transfer form Eastern Michigan will get the call.

Pittman said he figures the Bearcats will play both of them. Bryant is all throw and can sling it. Prater can pass, but he’s almost as adept with his legs, too. That’s a big reason Fickell chose not to say publicly: keep Arkansas on its toes.

Bearcats need a running back, too

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) and the Bearcats take the field in the first quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-13 at the half.

Like Michael Warren before him, Jerome Ford was a beast on the ground for the Bearcats. His 1,320 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns exited for the NFL. Fickell did say he knew who would take first crack in replacing him, though.

Ryan Montgomery was Ford’s primary back-up last year and ran for more than 300 yards. But he’s never been The Guy, as it were. Corey Kiner ran for more than 300 yards last year, too, at LSU, before transferring back to his hometown. Montgomery will get first crack.

Do the Bearcats still have the nation's No. 2 pass defense?

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) reacts after intercepting a pass in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.

As good as Ford and quarterback Desmond Ridder were for Cincinnati last year, the Bearcats defense may have been its biggest strength.

Cincinnati was No. 2 in FBS last year against the pass, giving up just 169 yards a game and intercepting 19 passes. Several starters were lost in the secondary, but Arquon Bush is ball-hawk at cornerback.

If Cincy’s pass defense is that good again, Arkansas’ new-look receiving corps could have its hands full.

