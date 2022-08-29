It’s game week! Arkansas hosts Cincinnati in first ever meeting between schools

After all the preseason polls, awards, prediction, and everything else that come with preseason football, it’s officially a game week in Fayetteville.

The coaches’ poll has Arkansas and Cincinnati side by side in the polls, Cincy No. 22, with the Razorbacks right below them. These positions are different from last season’s preseason polls.

Cincy was a top-10 team in the preseason polls, and Arkansas didn’t receive a ranking spot until week three after they beat Texas, 40-21.

The expectations for Arkansas heading into this game are high. However, the element of surprise is no longer there for the Hogs, thanks to some surprising team performances from last season.

KJ Jefferson is already regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, being named to the Manning Award watch list. Jefferson doesn’t have his No. 1 target from last season, but transfer Jadon Haselwood can produce the same numbers as Treylon Burks.

Cincinnati is expected to use two quarterbacks, which will be an excellent test for the new defensive line. Getting to the quarterback is a top priority for the Hogs this year after being one of the worst teams in the SEC when it comes to sacking the quarterback.

The secondary, led by Jalen Catalon, has the depth and talent to give the defensive line some extra time to get to the quarterback, depending on who the Bearcats decide to throw on the field.

The Bearcats are 6-36-1 all-time against SEC teams. The last time they defeated an SEC during the regular season was 1996, when they defeated Kentucky, 24-3, at home.

This will be the first time the Bearcats take on the Razorbacks. ESPN Power Football Index says the Razorbacks have a 59% chance of winning. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm CT this Saturday.

