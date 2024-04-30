Game wardens descend on popular bass tourney, make huge haul

Game wardens from six counties joined forces with the Texas Game Warden Marine Theft Investigation Unit to go fishing for stolen goods at a bass fishing tournament on Sam Rayburn Lake.

Hundreds of anglers participated in the two-day Sealy Big Bass Splash Tournament, the largest amateur fishing tournament in the state, giving MTIU a chance to recover stolen fishing boats, trailers and fishing equipment, as reported by KJAS.

The MTIU reported on Facebook that it inspected 300 boats, 243 motors and 100 trailers, and wound up seizing over $100,000 worth of equipment.

Jasper County Game Warden Justin Eddins told KJAS that no arrests have yet been made and the investigation is still underway.

Game wardens were brought in from San Augustine, Sabine, Angelina, Jasper, Tyler and Nacogdoches counties to assist the MTIU.

“What a way to reel ‘em on in,” one commenter on the Facebook post wrote. “They just thought they were coming for a good ole fishing tournament. Sounds like the Game Wardens had a darn good turnout!!!”

Photos of game wardens inspecting boats, motor and trailers courtesty of the Texas Game Warden Marine Theft Investigation Unit.

Story originally appeared on For The Win