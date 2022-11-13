Game of the year? Vikings outlast Bills in OT after wild finish that included one-handed catch

In a game that looked like it was over several times before the final gun, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in perhaps the wildest game of the 2022 NFL season.

Greg Joseph's 33-yard field goal in overtime provided the winning margin as the Vikings (8-1) held off a Bills drive in overtime to cap a 33-30 thriller.

But that doesn't tell even a fraction of the story – one that included a miraculous one-handed fourth-down catch, a go-ahead touchdown that wasn't, a fumbled snap in the end zone and a brilliant last-minute drive to tie the game with no time left in regulation.

Even after Joseph's go-ahead field goal, the Vikings defense still had to stop the high-powered Bills offense once more in overtime to secure the victory, which they did on Patrick Peterson's interception of Bills quarterback Josh Allen at the goal line.

Minnesota Vikings tackle Brian O'Neill (75) congratulates wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after a first-half touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

How crazy was this game? Let us count the ways.

Vikings begin comeback

The Bills (6-3) extended their lead to 27-10 late in the third quarter on a Tyler Bass field goal and seemed on their way to a fourth win without a loss at home this season.

However, Minnesota struck back on the next play from scrimmage with a sparkling 81-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook to cut Buffalo's lead to 10.

A 3-yard touchdown run from Minnesota fullback C.J. Ham capped a 13-play, 66-yard drive with 4:34 in regulation and made it 27-23 Bills, but Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed the extra point.

Justin Jefferson makes a one-handed catch

Minnesota held on defense, setting up a potential game-winning drive that was improbably extended on a miraculous one-handed catch by wide receiver Justin Jefferson on fourth and 18.

Vikings can't quite strike ... twice

The Vikings appeared to pull ahead five plays later when Jefferson caught a third-down pass at the goal line in the final minute. The officials originally ruled touchdown, but a replay review showed Jefferson was down just short of the goal line.

Kirk Cousins' fourth-down pass for Cook fell incomplete, but Buffalo was offside – giving the Vikings one more chance.

However, Cousins couldn't break the plane of the goal line on a quarterback sneak and the Bills took over on downs at their own half-yard line, only needing to run out the clock to win.

End-zone fumble touchdown

Yet Allen never cleanly received the center snap on first down as the ball fell to the ground in the Buffalo end zone, where Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered for the go-ahead touchdown with 48 seconds to play.

Joseph's extra point put the Vikings ahead 30-27, but Allen wasn't done.

Bills get field goal to force OT

With no timeouts left, Allen – who was questionable to play in the game because of an elbow injury, but ended up passing for 330 yards – drove the Bills downfield. Aided by a borderline catch from wideout Gabe Davis that officials chose not to review on replay, the Bills drove to the Vikings 11, setting up Tyler Bass' game-tying 29-yard field goal with no time remaining in regulation.

Vikings kick go-ahead FG

The Vikings won the coin toss to start overtime and Cousins (30-for-50 for 357 yards) led them into Bills territory, but the drive stalled and they were forced to settle for a Joseph field goal.

Allen throws interception to seal Vikings win

One final time, the Vikings defense bent but didn't break. Allen drove the Bills toward a game-winning touchdown, but his pass on second and 10 at the Minnesota 20 fell into Peterson's hands in the end zone to secure a most improbable win.

Vikings-Bills broke the win probability chart pic.twitter.com/l8xxRU8rP1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 13, 2022

