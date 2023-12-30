Game updates: Marquette vs. Creighton at Fiserv; Bluejays take 30-28 lead at halftime

After an eight-day break, the 10th-ranked Marquette men's basketball team (10-3, 1-1 Big East) returns against No. 22 Creighton on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

Here is how you watch the game.

Follow beat writer Ben Steele during the game by refreshing your browser.

Creighton takes 30-28 lead at halftime thanks to Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander

Creighton took a 30-28 lead into the locker room with Baylor Scheierman (12 points) and Trey Alexander (10) leading the way.

MU missed a halfcourt shot at the buzzer and finished the first half 3 for 20 on three-pointers.

But the Golden Eagles' defense forced Creighton into 12 turnovers and two shot-clock violations to stay in the game.

Kam Jones helps Marquette get back in game

The Golden Eagles trailed by 11 points before their offense got into gear.

Kam Jones sank 3 for 4 shots to spark MU, which ripped off a 9-0 run to tie the game at 26-26.

Cold shooting start for Golden Eagles

MU started like a team that hasn't played for a while.

The Golden Eagles were 2 for 13 at the under-12 timeout, including 0 for 7 on three-pointers.

Creighton shot 3 for 6 from long distance and led, 14-5.

Stevie Mitchell returns to the starting lineup

After missing four straight games with a hamstring injury, MU guard Stevie Mitchell returned to the starting lineup against the Bluejays.

The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 5.8 points per game, but his game goes way beyond the statistics. Chase Ross goes back to his role as sixth man after starting every game during Mitchell's absence.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette vs. Creighton live game score updates at Fiserv Forum