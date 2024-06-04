Game times, TV info set for Kansas State Wildcats baseball Super Regional at Virginia
The Kansas State baseball team is halfway to the College World Series.
Up next on the road to Omaha is a three-game series against No. 12 Virginia in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Wildcats (35-24) will go up against the Cavaliers (44-15) on the road with much on the line. The first team to two wins moves on.
All of the action will be televised nationally. Game 1 is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday on ESPNU. Game 2 will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday on ESPNU. If more baseball is required, Game 3 will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN.
K-State got to this point by sweeping the competition at the Fayetteville Regional last weekend in Arkansas. The Bat Cats put on a hitting clinic over the course of three games, which led to impressive victories over Louisiana Tech (19-4), Arkansas (7-6) and Southeast Missouri State (7-2).
This is only the second time in program history that the Wildcats have reached a Super Regional. They have never made it to the College World Series.
That means K-State will have an opportunity to make history this weekend. The journey continues at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Schedule for Charlottesville Super Regional
Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday on ESPNU
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU
Game 3: 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPN (if necessary)