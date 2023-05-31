Game times, TV set for five Texas Tech football games

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders learned the kickoff times Wednesday for five of their 12 regular-season games. All five are set for 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff times for five Texas Tech football games were announced Wednesday, including those for the entire non-conference schedule and two Big 12 games.

The Big 12 and its television partners, in conjunction with the member schools, jointly announced game times and coverage for early season and special-date games.

The ones involving Texas Tech games are:

▶ Sept. 2 at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m. CDT on CBS;

▶ Sept. 9 vs. Oregon, 6 p.m. on Fox;

▶ Sept. 16 vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m. on ESPN+;

▶ Nov. 2 vs. TCU, 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1;

▶ Nov. 24 at Texas, 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Tech-TCU game is on a Thursday night, and the Tech-Texas game is on the Friday night of Thanksgiving weekend.

The kickoff times and coverage for the Red Raiders' other Big 12 games will be determined on the usual 12-day or six-day advance notice. Tech hosts Big 12 opponents Houston on Sept. 30, Kansas State on Oct. 14 and Central Florida on Nov. 18. The Red Raiders visit West Virginia on Sept. 23, Baylor on Oct. 7, Brigham Young on Oct. 21 and Kansas on Nov. 11.

