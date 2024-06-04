Game times, TV channels set for Clemson baseball vs. Florida super regional

The Clemson Super Regional schedule is set.

The Tigers and second-year coach Erik Bakich will host Florida in a best-of-three series starting Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The Tigers (44-14) and the Gators (32-28) will play their first game 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN, and Game 2 is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

If necessary, the teams will play a third game Monday, with the time and television channel for that contest be determined.

Clemson, the No. 6 overall seed in the field, advanced to its first super regional since 2010 by going 3-0 in its home regional last weekend. The top-seeded Tigers won back-to-back one-run games against No. 4 High Point and No. 3 Coastal Carolina before beating the Chanticleers a second time in Sunday’s regional championship.

The Tigers had failed to advance out of 10 straight NCAA regionals (including five straight home regionals) but used strong pitching, clutch hitting and a few highlight reel players to get within two wins of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

Jun 3, 2024; Stillwater, OK, USA; The Florida dugout celebrates with Head Coach Kevin OÕSullivan after a NCAA regional baseball against Oklahoma State game at O’Brate Stadium.

Florida was the 2023 CWS runner-up to LSU last year and was the preseason No. 2 team in the D1Baseball.com poll. The Gators, though, finished just one game above .500 and were 13-17 in the SEC entering the tournament (which some observers felt they didn’t even deserve to make).

But Florida worked its way out of the loser’s bracket with three straight wins, including two over host and No. 11 overall seed Oklahoma State, to claim the Stillwater Regional and advance to its 10th super regional in the last 17 seasons under Kevin O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan was an assistant coach at Clemson under Jack Leggett from 1999-2007 and overlapped with Bakich on the Tigers’ 2002 staff, which featured those three coaches plus Tim Corbin (who’s had a distinguished career at Vanderbilt and was in town last weekend for the Clemson Regional but went 0-2 and never faced Clemson).

There’s no avoiding the Tigers crossovers this time.

The winner of the Clemson Super Regional advances to an opening College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday June 14. The eight teams that qualify will play in a double elimination format, with the MCWS finals starting Saturday June 22 and running through that Sunday or Monday.