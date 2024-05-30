Game times, TV info announced for first three Miami Hurricanes home games, including ACC opener

The Miami Hurricanes will begin Atlantic Coast Conference play under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium and on national television.

The Hurricanes’ conference opener against Virginia Tech will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, with the game televised on ESPN, as announced by the ACC on Thursday.

Two other sets of game times and TV information were also announced Thursday, with Miami’s home opener against Florida A&M on Sept. 7 kicking off from Hard Rock Stadium at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and their home game against Ball State on Sept. 14 matchup slated for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

The Hurricanes open the 2024 season, Year 3 under coach Mario Cristobal, at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 against the Florida Gators in Gainesville. That game will be televised on ABC.

Game times and TV information for the Hurricanes’ other eight games have not yet been announced. That includes their Sept. 21 against at the University of South Florida and their other seven ACC games — home against, Florida State (Oct. 26), Duke (Nov. 2) and Wake Forest (Nov. 23), road against California (Oct. 5), Louisville (Oct. 19), Georgia Tech (Nov. 9) and Syracuse (Nov. 30) — have not yet been announced.