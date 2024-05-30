Game times set for two more Ohio State football contests this fall

The Ohio State football schedule for 2024 is starting to round into shape. Not the opponents of course, we’ve known those for awhile, but we’re starting to get game times and network assignments for some of the contests we’ll see this fall.

We were already made aware of the game time for the Michigan tussle at the end of the regular season. And now, thanks to a release from the Ohio State Department of Athletics on Thursday, we know when the Buckeyes will kick things off against Akron and Western Michigan on the front end of the schedule.

If you remember — or are just hearing it for the first time — OSU kicks the season off at home on August 31 against in-state foe, Akron, and it now looks like that game time will be 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Thankfully, it’s not yet another noon game (thanks Fox).

In addition to that, we’ve got some positive news on the Western Michigan game, because you’ll get to take that one in as a night game the following week, with things getting underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

So, there you have it. If you were waiting to potentially schedule those weddings, barmitzvahs, or reunions this fall, you now have some parameters to go by.

The season can’t get here soon enough.

