Game times, broadcast info for Miami Hurricanes’ games against Va. Tech, two nonconference foes announced

With three months until the Hurricanes‘ football season kicks off, Miami fans can start making their gameday plans.

The ACC announced kickoff times for UM’s Week 2 and 3 games this season on Thursday, and ESPN set the time for a key home game.

Miami’s season-opener against Florida in Gainesville was already set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

After playing the Gator to open the season, the Hurricanes will host Florida A&M on Sept. 6. The game will be at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

In Week 3, Miami hosts Ball State in the teams’ first-ever matchup. That game will be at 3:30 p.m. and broadcast on the ACC Network.

The Hurricanes will face rival Virginia Tech in their first ACC game on Sept. 27. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN, the network announced.

The rest of Miami’s game times and broadcasts will be determined during the season. The Hurricanes also host Florida State, Duke and Wake Forest. UM has road games against USF, Cal, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Syracuse.