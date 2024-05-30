Game times announced for LSU’s first three games of 2024 season

BATON ROUGE, La. — Details regarding the LSU Tigers’ first three games of the 2024 regular season have been released and year three under head coach Brian kelly kicks off right here on WGNO.

LSU opens its regular season schedule on Sunday, September 1st in Las Vegas against the USC Trojans. That game will air at 6:30 p.m. CT on WGNO and ABC affiliates.

In week two, LSU plays their home opener against Nicholls, the defending Southland Conference Champions. That game is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7th on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

In week three, the Tigers open SEC play in Columbia, South Carolina. LSU will face the Gamecocks Saturday, September 14th at 11 a.m. on WGNO and ABC affiliates.

It will mark LSU’s first game at South Carolina since 2008.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.