Game times announced for Auburn football's games against Alabama A&M, Cal and New Mexico

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — The kickoff times for Auburn football's first three games in 2024 have been announced.

The Tigers will open the season at home against Alabama A&M on Aug. 31 (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+). They'll then welcome Cal on Sept. 7 (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2) before hosting New Mexico on Sept. 14 (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2 or ESPNU).

Auburn is set to enter its second season under coach Hugh Freeze, who led the Tigers to a 6-7 record in his first year back in the SEC. Auburn held a 6-4 mark after the first 10 games of Freeze's tenure, but it went on to drop its final three contests against New Mexico State, Alabama and Maryland.

In 2024, the Tigers will be looking for their first winning record since 2020.

