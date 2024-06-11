Game time windows announced for Tennessee football games in 2024

The Southeastern Conference announced game time windows for the 2024 campaign on Tuesday.

The SEC will feature the following time slots this season:

Early: Noon-1 p.m. EDT start

Afternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. EDT start

Night: 6-8 p.m. EDT start

Flex: Games flexed between the afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. EDT) and night (6-8 p.m. EDT) windows

The SEC announced the following time windows for Tennessee’s games.

Tennessee’s road games at Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia will be flex contests, while the Vols’ home contests against Florida and Alabama are also in a flex window.

Tennessee will host Kentucky and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in night windows, while the Vols’ regular-season finale at Vanderbilt will be an early game.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire