Game time windows announced for Tennessee football games in 2024
The Southeastern Conference announced game time windows for the 2024 campaign on Tuesday.
The SEC will feature the following time slots this season:
Early: Noon-1 p.m. EDT start
Afternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. EDT start
Night: 6-8 p.m. EDT start
Flex: Games flexed between the afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. EDT) and night (6-8 p.m. EDT) windows
The SEC announced the following time windows for Tennessee’s games.
Tennessee’s road games at Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia will be flex contests, while the Vols’ home contests against Florida and Alabama are also in a flex window.
Tennessee will host Kentucky and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in night windows, while the Vols’ regular-season finale at Vanderbilt will be an early game.
