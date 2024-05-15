Game time, TV set for South Carolina football's SEC opener at Kentucky on Sept. 7

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football's game at Kentucky on Sept. 7 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

The Gamecocks start the season at home with a nonconference game against Old Dominion on Aug. 31. Game time has not been announced along with 10 other games.

In 2023, the Gamecocks beat the Wildcats 17-13 at home on Nov. 18. The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 20-14-1.

Four Gamecocks were selected in the 2024 NFL draft including quarterback Spencer Rattler. Coach Shane Beamer announced last week that LaNorris Sellers is the starting quarterback.

In the spring game, Sellers was 9-for-11 passing for 70 yards and rushed for 38 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown on the first drive. Sellers, a redshirt sophomore, won the spot over transfer Robby Ashford. Ashford played two seasons with Auburn and two with Oregon before transferring to South Carolina after last season.

In the spring transfer portal, the Gamecocks lost eight players and added two to their roster with Vandrevius Jacobs and Dalevon Campbell.

The Gamecocks are expected to hold their practice on Aug 2.

