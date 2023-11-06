Game time, TV info set for LSU’s home matchup against Georgia State in Week 12

After it hosts Florida in a cross-divisional SEC rivalry matchup at Tiger Stadium this weekend, LSU will have a quick tuneup against Georgia State before finishing things up with its third home game in a row on Thanksgiving weekend against Texas A&M.

It will be back-to-back night games for LSU as it was announced Monday that the Georgia State contest will be a late 7 p.m. CT kickoff in Week 12. The Panthers are currently 6-3 on the season but have suffered some bad losses recently. After a 4-0 start, they’re just 2-3 in their last five outings.

The matchup against LSU will easily be the toughest of the season as Georgia State will play Appalachian State first in Week 11.

LSU and Georgia State will meet on Saturday night in Death Valley pic.twitter.com/vwfmqByDsu — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2023

LSU will look to win out and salvage some optimism from what has been an overall disappointing season.

