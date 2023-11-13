Game time, TV info revealed for LSU’s regular season finale vs. Texas A&M

After a tuneup against Georgia State this weekend, LSU will finish its regular season in front of the home crowd at Tiger Stadium as it looks to avenge a loss on the road last season to Texas A&M.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be a bit of an anticlimactic finish to the home slate for the Tigers as it will be a morning kickoff at 11 a.m. CT in Baton Rouge, the SEC announced on Monday. The game will air on ESPN.

Last year’s loss to the Aggies ended LSU’s outside hopes at the College Football Playoff, and now it will take on a TAMU team led by an interim coach after Jimbo Fisher was fired on Sunday despite a big win over Mississippi State.

LSU and Texas A&M will kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN for the final game of the regular season pic.twitter.com/MKcPvA78xw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 13, 2023

LSU will hope to end the season on a high note with another 9-3 finish.

