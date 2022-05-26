Game time, TV network announced for three more Georgia football games

Joe Vitale
On Thursday, the SEC announced game-time and TV networks for three more Georgia games this fall.

We already knew Georgia’s season-opening game against Oregon in Atlanta will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on ABC and we already knew the Georgia vs. Florida game will start 3:30 p.m. ET and be broadcasted on CBS.

The SEC announced kickoff times and TV networks for the following games on Thursday:

Week 2: Georgia vs. Samford:

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Location: Athens, Ga.

Week 3: Georgia vs. South Carolina:

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Columbia, S.C.

Week 4: Georgia vs. Kent State:

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Location: Athens, Ga.

This means we now know when five of Georgia’s 2022 games will begin and which network they’ll be aired on.

