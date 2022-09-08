Game time, TV details released for MSU-Kentucky matchup at Champions Classic

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Spartans fans can officially plan out their evening for Nov. 15.

The Champions Classic released game times and TV details on Wednesday, with Michigan State-Kentucky getting the 7 p.m. ET timeslot. The second game that pits Duke and Kansas will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Both games will be televised on ESPN.

