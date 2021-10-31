Game time, TV details released for MSU-Purdue on Nov. 6
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan State’s road matchup against Purdue next weekend will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on ABC.
The game details for the Spartans-Boilermakers game were released on Sunday morning.
Michigan State enters this game with a perfect 8-0 record following the Spartans’ thrilling 37-33 victory over Michigan this week. Purdue also enters this matchup on a hot streak with a road victory over Nebraska. Purdue is 5-3 on the season and in the race for the Big Ten West Division title.
Saturday's @MSU_Football game at Purdue will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET and be televised by ABC.
— Kevin Pauga (@KevinPauga) October 31, 2021
More Football!
WATCH: Breaking down Michigan State's epic win over Michigan
Twitter reactions to Michigan State football's massive rivalry win over Michigan
Michigan State football comes back from down 16, beats rival Michigan, 37-33