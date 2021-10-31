Game time, TV details released for MSU-Purdue on Nov. 6

Michigan State’s road matchup against Purdue next weekend will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on ABC.

The game details for the Spartans-Boilermakers game were released on Sunday morning.

Michigan State enters this game with a perfect 8-0 record following the Spartans’ thrilling 37-33 victory over Michigan this week. Purdue also enters this matchup on a hot streak with a road victory over Nebraska. Purdue is 5-3 on the season and in the race for the Big Ten West Division title.

Saturday's @MSU_Football game at Purdue will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET and be televised by ABC. — Kevin Pauga (@KevinPauga) October 31, 2021

More Football!