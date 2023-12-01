Game time, TV details announced for MSU-Stony Brook matchup on Dec. 21

Michigan State fans will need to extend their B1G+ package in order to watch one of the Spartans’ games this month.

Game time and TV details were announced earlier this week for the Spartans’ matchup against Stony Brook on Dec. 21, and it isn’t ideal. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET — which is fine — but the game will be available via streaming only on B1G+. This package costs extra for fans to watch.

This will be the Spartans’ first game on B1G+ this year. Michigan State did, however, play an exhibition game on the streaming option earlier this year against Hillsdale College.

🚨 Schedule Update. Our game vs Stony Brook on 12/21 will tip at 6:30 PM on B1G+. pic.twitter.com/zBrui2b9eJ — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 30, 2023

