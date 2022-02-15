Game time, TV details announced for MSU-Purdue game on Feb. 26

Game time for the Spartans’ upcoming big-time matchup against Purdue has been announced.

Michigan State and Purdue will take the court at 12 p.m. ET on Feb. 26 in what could be a Big Ten championship defining game. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Both the Spartans and Boilermakers are in the hunt for the Big Ten title, trailing Illinois by one game in the loss column.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPATE 🚨 Our game vs Purdue on 2/26 will be at 12 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/GG4ppOzKUk — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 15, 2022

