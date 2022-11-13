Michigan State’s final home game of the season will kick off at noon.

The Spartans announced the game time and TV details for their final home game of the season next week against Indiana. The matchup between the Spartans and Hoosiers will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 19, and it will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State enters this matchup with wins in each of their last two games and 5-5 overall on the year. With one more win, they’ll become bowl eligible for a second straight season.

Indiana is 3-7 on the year and officially out of bowl contention after this week’s loss to Ohio State. The Hoosiers have lost seven straight games.

Back at it Saturday at noon 🕕#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/UxGOee9NY0 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 13, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Big Ten Power Rankings: Spartans move up with win over Rutgers, new top team again this week

More Football!

Game time, TV details announced for MSU's final home game against Indiana next week Michigan State football holds on to beat Rutgers, keep bowl game hopes alive Michigan State football in the mix for 2023 Oklahoma athlete

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire