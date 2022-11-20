Game time, TV details announced for MSU’s season finale at Penn State on Nov. 26

Michigan State football will have one more chance to automatically secure a bowl bid next week against Penn State.

Kickoff between the Spartans and Nittany Lions is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET from Beaver Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State blew a 17-point lead on Saturday against Indiana and fell in overtime. The loss dropped the Spartans to 5-6 on the season and will need to beat Penn State next week in order to automatically secure a bowl bid.

Penn State is 9-2 on the season with its lone losses coming against Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions will look to earn an at-large bid to a New Year’s Six game with a victory over the Spartans in the finale.

