Game time, TV details announced for MSU-Kansas season opener on Nov. 9

Michigan State’s season-opening matchup against Kansas will officially tip at 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 9, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The Spartans and Jayhawks will battle in the annual Champions Classic event at Madison Square Garden in a few weeks. This will be the first of two games that night, with Duke-Kentucky following.

UPDATE: Our game against Kansas on 11/09 will tip at 7 PM ET on ESPN 🕖 pic.twitter.com/BRKm8rvUMQ — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 27, 2021

List

Spartans in the NBA weekly update: Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. impress in opening week

More Basketball!