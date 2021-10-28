Game time, TV details announced for MSU-Kansas season opener on Nov. 9
Michigan State’s season-opening matchup against Kansas will officially tip at 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 9, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
The Spartans and Jayhawks will battle in the annual Champions Classic event at Madison Square Garden in a few weeks. This will be the first of two games that night, with Duke-Kentucky following.
UPDATE: Our game against Kansas on 11/09 will tip at 7 PM ET on ESPN 🕖 pic.twitter.com/BRKm8rvUMQ
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 27, 2021
