Game time, TV details announced for MSU-Kansas season opener on Nov. 9

Michigan State’s season-opening matchup against Kansas will officially tip at 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 9, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The Spartans and Jayhawks will battle in the annual Champions Classic event at Madison Square Garden in a few weeks. This will be the first of two games that night, with Duke-Kentucky following.

