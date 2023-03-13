Game time, TV details announced for MSU-USC NCAA Tournament first round matchup

Michigan State and USC will tip off a full slate of games on Friday.

The Spartans and Trojans will take the court as the first of 16 NCAA Tournament first round games on Friday. The official tip time for this battle is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET with the game being televised on CBS.

Michigan State received a No. 7 seed in the East Region on Sunday, and will face No. 10 seed USC in the first round. This matchup will take place in Columbus, Ohio, with the winner moving on to face either No. 2 seed Marquette or No. 15 seed Vermont in the second round.

12:15 PM ET on CBS ❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/sM8OAIkZg9 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire