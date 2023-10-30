Game time, TV channel for Clemson football vs Georgia Tech to be announced after Week 10 game

Clemson football's Week 11 game vs. Georgia Tech will not have its game time or TV Network determination until after this weekend's games.

Clemson (4-4, 2-4 ACC) faces No. 12 Notre Dame in Week 10. Georgia Tech (4-4, 3-2) has a date with Virginia.

Other Week 11 ACC games facing six-day flex determinations are Miami at Florida State and Duke at North Carolina.

Georgia Tech is currently tied for fourth place in the ACC and has impressive wins over North Carolina and Miami, both of which were ranked at the time they played the Yellow Jackets. Clemson, meanwhile, is sitting at 10th in the conference after its recent loss to NC State.

CLEMSON COMMENTARY: Dabo Swinney said Clemson football's season is 'bizarre' after loss to NC State. Sure is.

The Yellow Jackets haven't beaten Clemson since 2014, when they took down the Tigers 28-6 in Atlanta. Only one of Clemson's eight straight wins over Georgia Tech has been by less than two touchdowns. Georgia Tech's last win at Clemson was a 21-17 victory in 2008.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Game time, TV channel for Clemson vs Georgia Tech to be announced after Week 10