Game time and TV channel announced for Clemson vs. Miami

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers dropped their Week 9 matchup against NC State and shorty after the game, the game time and channel were announced for Clemson’s matchup against Notre Dame.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its broadcast partners officially announced that the Clemson vs. Notre Dame game scheduled for Saturday, November 4, will commence at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. You can catch the action on ABC.

After struggling against the Wolfpack, the Tigers will look to recover in this Week 10 matchup against Notre Dame. If Clemson doesn’t win, there is a real chance the Tigers won’t qualify for a bowl game.

It will be an interesting week leading up to the game.

