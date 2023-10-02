Game time, TV info announced for LSU’s Week 7 game vs. Auburn

After hitting the road once again to take on Missouri on Saturday in Week 6, LSU will return to Baton Rouge for another Tiger-on-Tiger matchup in Week 7 against Auburn in what will be the first meeting between Brian Kelly and Hugh Freeze, who is currently in his first season on the plains.

That will be a night game in Death Valley, though we don’t know the exact kick time at this point. The game will either begin at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or will be played at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. It’s unclear when a final decision on the start time and channel will be made.

Regardless, it should be a welcome return home for an LSU team that has had a bit of a rough start to the season and faces another tough test in Week 6 against an unbeaten and ranked Missouri team.

It will be Saturday Night in Death Valley for LSU vs. Auburn pic.twitter.com/qLmXPP3Pux — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 2, 2023

Auburn is also 3-2 on the year having dropped back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Georgia, though it was surprisingly competitive in the latter.

