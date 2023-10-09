Game time, TV info announced for LSU’s Week 8 home game vs. Army

After facing Auburn on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, LSU’s barrage of SEC opponents will take a one-week respite.

The Tigers face their penultimate non-conference opponent in Week 8 as they host a service academy in Army. As announced on Monday, that will also be a night game in Death Valley that begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Army is a team under transition as coach Jeff Monken has moved away from the traditional triple option to utilize a more shotgun-based and passing-oriented attack. He’ll now test his new-look offense against an SEC defense.

LSU and Army will face off at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on SEC Network pic.twitter.com/inTxxvd1BK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 9, 2023

The Tigers sit at 4-2 on the season after a win over Missouri last weekend, and they’ll look to make it two straight when they return home to face their fourth SEC West opponent in Auburn.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire