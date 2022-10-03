Game time, TV announced for Georgia-Vanderbilt

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 7 of the 2022 college football season. The kickoff time for the Georgia-Vanderbilt game on Oct. 15 is 3:30 p.m. ET.

Vanderbilt is currently 3-2 and is off to a much better start this season. The Commodores host No. 9 Ole Miss the week before playing Georgia. The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are 5-0 and host Auburn before the Vanderbilt game.

The Vanderbilt at Georgia game will be televised on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt will be motivated to do better against Georgia. The Commodores lost 62-0 at home against the Dawgs last season.

Ladd McConkey and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2021. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Vanderbilt has not played in Athens since 2018. The Commodores were unable to field a healthy team against Georgia in 2020. Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart has won their last four games against Vanderbilt.

Here’s the full SEC TV schedule for Oct. 15:

Alabama at Tennessee, LSU at Florida, Arkansas at BYU, and Mississippi State at Kentucky are all interesting and important games.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire