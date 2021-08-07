Game time is on time for Meyer as he fans 16, pitches Royals to victory

Aug. 7—Fifteen minutes? That was plenty of time for Matt Meyer to get ready to pitch on Friday night.

The 36-year-old Meyer rolled into Mayo Field at 7:45 p.m. on Friday and he was scheduled to be the starting pitcher for the Rochester Royals at 8 p.m. in the opening game of a Section 1B amateur baseball playoff series against the Hampton Cardinals.

The left-hander Meyer didn't need much time to get loose and the former Triple-AAA minor-league pitcher proceeded to go out an dominate Hampton.

"I was running a little behind," Meyer admitted. "I usually don't show up a lot before the game, but I usually give myself 30 minutes. I don't need much (time) before; I'm getting old and everything hurts so the less I throw the better I feel."

After about warmup 20 pitches, Meyer took the mound and he was in control. He proceeded to throw a three-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and just one walk as the third-seeded Royals won 5-0 in the best-of-three series opener. The Royals are now just one win away from a state berth. No. 4 Hampton would need two straight wins to capture the series.

"Getting that first one is huge," Meyer said. "Now we have two chances and hopefully Sunday we can lock it down up in Hampton. We just have to take care of business."

"It was a big one," Royals player/manager Tim Oesterlin added. "You have the home-field advantage for a reason and need win the ones you're supposed to win."

Meyer said a big factor for him was getting ahead early in the count. He rarely fell behind hitters or went to a three-ball count.

"A lineup full of righties, no lefties in the lineup and they have a lot of tough outs, a lot of guys who can swing it," Meyer said. "So I just wanted to get ahead in the count."

Meyer had an amazing start as he retired the first 13 hitters he faced. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before giving up a one-out single to John Dittman.

"We made a couple of nice plays in the field, but he was dominant," Oesterlin said.

"I was trying to keep them on their heels vs. letting them get aggressive," Meyer said. "That's the whole goal as a pitcher. No matter what game you're pitching, you want to get ahead and stay ahead."

Of his 15 strikeouts, eight were looking.

"I was kind of busting them in with two strikes, like a backdoor slider," Meyer said. "I think they were a little unhappy and not pumped with the (strike) zone. ... I thought the zone was good in my opinion, but I'm a pitcher."

"He attacked the zone and mixed speeds, worked in and out," Oesterlin said.

Offensively, the Royals had one big inning against Hampton right-hander Adam Stockwell. The Royals had seven of their 10 hits and scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the third inning.

"One big inning was all we needed," Oesterlin said. "We sent nine to the plate and had a couple of big hits. And Matt's going to limit big innings."

Oesterlin said the bottom of the order coming up big was a key. No. 8 hitter Alex Holets singled and stole second to start the third and Jared Campbell, the ninth hitter, then delivered an RBI double. Michael Michalak followed with a two-run homer. Later in the inning, Sam Warren hit an RBI double and Logan Milene added an RBI single.

Eights of Rochester's nine starters had one hit and Matt Cano was 2-for-4 with a double.

The Royals (19-13) can now clinch a state berth with a win in the second game in Hampton at 2 p.m. Sunday. Lefty Matteo Finocchi will likely start on the mound for the Royals with Mitch Brown expected to be the first reliever. The Royals would host the third game at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field, if needed.

Royals 5, Hampton 0

Hampton#000#000#000#—#0#3#9

Royals#005#000#00x#—#5#10#1

Hampton Cardinals: Jack Young 1-for-3; Jordan DeCrook 1-for-4; John Dittman 1-for-4. Pitcher: Adam Stockwell (LP) 8 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.

Rochester Royals: Michael Michalak 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jake Halverson 1-for-4, 1 R; Alex Holets 1-for-3, 1 R; Logan Milene 1-or-4, 1 RBI; Sam Warren 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Matt Cano 2-for-4, 1 2B; Drew Block 1-for-4; Gabe Sepulveda 1-for-3; Jared Campbell 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitcher: Matt Meyer (WP) 9 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 16 K.

