Game time set for UNC basketball vs Michigan State in 2024 NCAA Tournament

UNC basketball and Michigan State will play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as part of March Madness. The date is set but the time hasn't been determined for the Round of 32 matchup.

The top-seeded Tar Heels (28-7) will face the ninth-seeded Spartans (20-14) Saturday in Charlotte at Spectrum Center. The game will be broadcast on CBS. UNC earned a 90-62 win against Wagner and Michigan State secured a 69-51 victory against Mississippi State in the opening round.

UNC, the No. 1 seed in the West Region, has been a top seed in 18 tournaments, which is an NCAA record. The Tar Heels missed out on the madness in 2023, but advanced to the national championship game in 2022.

What time does UNC play Michigan State in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

North Carolina will play Michigan State on Saturday in Charlotte. This will be updated once a game time is announced.

WITHERS: UNC basketball routs Wagner in March Madness, advances to NCAA Tournament second round

INGRAM'S OFFENSE: UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis' advice for Harrison Ingram ahead of NCAA Tournament

UNC NCAA TOURNAMENT TICKETS: UNC basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy

'POOPHEAD': UNC basketball players have some fun ahead of NCAA Tournament, March Madness

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Game time set for UNC vs Michigan State in 2024 March Madness opener