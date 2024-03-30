Game time set for Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue in March Madness Elite Eight

DETROIT − Tennessee basketball will face Purdue in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Detroit.

Tennessee moved on with a 82-75 win over 3-seed Creighton in the Sweet 16 on Friday, which followed 1-seed Purdue's 80-68 win over 5-seed Gonzaga in the Midwest Region.

Sunday's game will be a rematch of the Nov. 21 game in the Maui Invitational, a 71-67 Boilermakers victory. The two teams combined for 52 fouls in the game in Hawaii, which produced 78 free-throw attempts.

The Vols are in the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. They would advance to the first Final Four in program history with a win.

Tennessee vs. Purdue in March Madness: Time, TV schedule

Tennessee and Purdue will start at 2:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS.

How Tennessee basketball reached the Elite Eight

The Vols advanced to the program's first Elite Eight since 2010 with a win against Creighton on Friday in the Sweet 16.

UT had been to three Sweet 16s under Barnes.

Elite Eight NCAA Tournament schedule

Saturday

1-seed UConn vs. 3-seed Illinois in East Region final, 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS and truTV

4-seed Alabama vs. 6-seed Clemson in West Region final, 8:49 p.m. ET on TBS and truTV

Sunday

1-seed Purdue vs. 2-seed Tennessee in Midwest Region final, 2:20 p.m. ET on CBS

4-seed Duke vs. 11-seed NC State in South Region final, 5:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Game time set for Tennessee vs Purdue in March Madness Elite 8