Game time set for Stetson vs. UConn in 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

The Stetson men's basketball team knows when and where it's starting its 2024 NCAA Tournament run.

The Hatters will take on top-seeded and defending champion UConn on Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This is the first time Stetson is taking part in March Madness since rising to Division I in 1971. Led by coach Donnie Jones, the Hatters went 22-12 this season and beat Austin Peay last Sunday to win the ASUN championship, claiming the conference's automatic berth. Junior guard Jalen Blackmon is among the nation's top scorers at 21.5 points per game.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does Stetson play UConn in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

When: 2:45 p.m. Friday, March 22

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

What channel is Stetson vs. UConn on?

TV: CBS

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

