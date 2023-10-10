Game time set for Nebraska and Northwestern football game

The Big Ten has set the kickoff time for Nebraska’s next football game. The Huskers will host the Northwestern Wildcats on October 21 at Memorial Stadium, with the start time set for 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska currently holds a 9-7 all-time against the Wildcats. Last season, these two teams played in Dublin, Ireland, which Northwestern won 31-28.

That 2022 victory was the only victory the Cats had all season. They currently hold a record of 3-3 (1-1) and will be coming off a 23-20 win over Howard when they take the field on the 21st.

Nebraska is 3-3 (1-2) on the season. The Huskers will also be coming off a victory as they defeated Illinois 20-7 last Saturday.

That game can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

