Game time set for NC State vs. Oakland in NCAA Tournament's second round

NC State basketball and Oakland will square off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. on TBS.

The 11-seed Wolfpack (23-14) handled 6-seed Texas Tech 80-67 in the first round of March Madness Thursday night in PPG Paints Arena. Before that, the 14-seed Golden Grizzlies (24-11) shocked 3-seed Kentucky 80-76, wiping out one of the favorites to make it to the Final Four.

The winner between NC State and Oakland will advance to the Sweet 16 and the semifinals of the South Region where games will be played in Dallas.

What time does NC State play Oakland in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

NC State will play Oakland on Saturday in Pittsburgh. The game tips at 7:10 p.m.

