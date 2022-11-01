Game time set for LSU at Arkansas in Week 11

No matter what happens this weekend when the Alabama Crimson Tide roll into Baton Rouge, the Tigers will have to follow that up with a road trip that could be tricky against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

If LSU wins Saturday, it represents an obvious trap game. If not, it’s an opportunity for one loss to spiral into two. To make matters even more difficult, the road bout against the Hogs will be a morning kickoff at 11 a.m. CT in Fayetteville, LSU announced Monday.

The TV network for the game hasn’t been determined yet, and it could air on either ESPN or CBS.

LSU and Arkansas will meet at 11 a.m. in Fayetteville pic.twitter.com/U6Msu4Bbwh — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 31, 2022

Arkansas won this game in overtime by three points last year, snapping a five-game LSU winning streak. The Tigers will hope to start a new streak this time around and recapture the Golden Boot in Week 11.

List

Updating the SEC standings after Week 9

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire