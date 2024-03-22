Game time set for Iowa State vs. Washington State in 2024 NCAA Tournament second round
Iowa State and Washington State men's basketball are set for a second-round March Madness matchup.
The Cyclones (28-7) are the No. 2 seed in the East Region, and the Cougars (25-9) are the No. 7 seed.
Here's when and how to watch Iowa State vs. Washington State in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament:
What time does Iowa State play Washington State in 2024 NCAA Tournament?
Iowa State and Washington State will tip off at 5:10 p.m. CT Saturday, March 23 in Omaha.
What channel will show Iowa State play Washington State in 2024 NCAA Tournament?
The Cyclones vs. Cougars round-of-32 matchup will be televised by TNT.
