Game time set for Iowa State vs. Washington State in 2024 NCAA Tournament second round

Gus Martin, Des Moines Register
Iowa State and Washington State men's basketball are set for a second-round March Madness matchup.

The Cyclones (28-7) are the No. 2 seed in the East Region, and the Cougars (25-9) are the No. 7 seed.

Here's when and how to watch Iowa State vs. Washington State in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament:

What time does Iowa State play Washington State in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Iowa State and Washington State will tip off at 5:10 p.m. CT Saturday, March 23 in Omaha.

What channel will show Iowa State play Washington State in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Cyclones vs. Cougars round-of-32 matchup will be televised by TNT.

