Game time set for Iowa State vs. Illinois in 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Iowa State and Illinois men's basketball are set for a Sweet 16 March Madness matchup.

The Cyclones (29-7) are the No. 2 seed in the East Region, and the Fighting Illini (28-8) are the No. 3 seed.

Here's when and how to watch Iowa State vs. Illinois in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament:

What time does Iowa State play Illinois in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Iowa State and Illinois will tip off at approximately 9:10 p.m. CT Thursday, March 28 in TD Garden in Boston. The game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game of the night (Yale-San Diego State winner vs. UConn), which starts at 6:39 p.m. CT.

What channel will show Iowa State play Illinois in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Cyclones vs. Fighting Illini Sweet 16 matchup will be televised by TBS and truTV.

