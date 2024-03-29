Game time set for Illinois basketball vs UConn in 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The Illinois men's basketball team is scheduled to play the UConn Huskies at 5:09 p.m. CT Saturday in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Illinois is back in the March Madness regional finals for the first time since 2005 after defeating Morehead State, Duquesne and Iowa State in the first three rounds.

Now, coach Brad Underwood and his team turn to March Madness and top seed UConn, which defeated Stetson, Northwestern and San Diego State in the first three rounds the NCAA Tournament.

Here's what to know about the start time for Illinois vs. UConn:

Illinois vs. UConn start time in 2024 March Madness

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 5:09 p.m. CT

Illinois and UConn will play in the fourth round Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It is the first game of the day. The West Region final of Alabama vs. Clemson is set for 7:49 p.m. Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

What channel is Illinois vs. UConn in NCAA Tournament? TV, livestream

TV: TBS

Stream: You can stream the game through the March Madness App or your television or streaming carrier. Fubo offers a free trial.

The Illini and Huskies will face off in a game broadcast on TBS. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst) and Stan Van Gundy (analyst) will be on the call, with Andy Katz serving as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is showing every NCAA Tournament game for free, and Sling TV, which carries all tournament games on a Warner Bros. Discovery network: TBS, TNT and truTV.

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Illinois' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Saturday, March 16 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 (Big Ten tournament) Sunday, March 17 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (Big Ten tournament) Thursday, March 21 Illinois 85, Morehead State 69 (NCAA First Round) Saturday, March 23 Illinois 89, Duquesne 63 (NCAA Second Round) Thursday, March 28 defeated No. 2 seed Iowa State (NCAA Sweet 16) Saturday, March 30 vs. No. 1 seed UConn (NCAA Elite Eight)

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball vs UConn game time, TV in March Madness