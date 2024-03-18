Game time set for Drake vs. Washington State in 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

Seeded at No. 10 in the NCAA Tournament, the Drake Bulldogs will square off with Washington State, a 7-seed, in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday.

That should provide the Bulldogs a solid home-court advantage, with just 137 miles separating Des Moines and the city of Omaha. But if you can't make it out to Omaha this Thursday, here's how you can follow along with action on television.

More: Drake basketball vs Washington State in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

What time does Drake play Washington State in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Time: Thursday, March 21 at 9:05 p.m. CT

TV channel: truTV

MORE: Watch Drake vs. Washington State on FUBO (free trial)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at Emckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Game time set for Drake vs. Washington State in 2024 March Madness opener