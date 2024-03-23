Game time set for Colorado basketball vs Marquette in 2024 NCAA Tournament second round

Colorado Buffaloes center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) celebrates after scoring a basket Friday, March 22, 2024, during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Florida Gators 102-100.

Colorado men's basketball has won back-to-back NCAA Tournament games for the first time since 1955.

The No. 10-seeded Buffs pulled off a March Madness thriller on Friday, upsetting No. 7 Florida thanks to a KJ Simpson game-winning jumper in the final seconds.

No. 2 Marquette awaits in the second round after the Golden Eagles dispatched of No. 15 Western Kentucky.

Here's everything to know about Colorado's NCAA Tournament game:

What time does Colorado basketball play Marquette in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Date: Sunday, March 24

Start time: 10:10 a.m. MT/12:10 p.m. ET

What channel is the Colorado vs Marquette March Madness game on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy on the call.

What are the records?

Colorado is 26-10 overall after winning 10 of its last 11 games. Marquette is 26-9 after scoring 51 second-half points against WKU on Friday.

What's the next matchup?

The winner of Colorado and Marquette advances to play the winner of No. 11 NC State and No. 14 Oakland.

Who are the coaches?

Colorado is led by Tad Boyle who is in his 14th season as the Buffs' head coach. He is 298–182 (.621) since 2010-11 and now 4-5 in the NCAA Tournament.

Shaka Smart is also in his third season as the Golden Eagles' head coach and is 74–29 (.718) during that span. He's 8-9 in the NCAA Tournament.

Series history

Colorado and Marquette have met just four times, with the matchups coming in consecutive years from 1984-87. The Golden Eagles are 3-1 against the Buffs all-time.

