Game time set for Clemson basketball vs Arizona in 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Clemson basketball has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018 and will face No. 2 seed Arizona at 7:09 ET Thursday in the West Region at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

After a disappointing showing in the ACC tournament second round, the sixth-seeded Tigers (23-11) defeated No. 11 seed New Mexico and No. 3 seed Baylor to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in program history.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats (27-8) had the best Pac-12 record in the regular season and defeated No. 15 seed Long Beach State and No. 7 seed Dayton by double digits to reach the NCAA Tournament third round.

Here's what to know about the start time for Clemson vs. Arizona:

Clemson vs. Arizona start time in 2024 March Madness

Date: Thursday, March 28

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Clemson and Arizona will play Thursday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

What channel is Clemson vs. Arizona in NCAA Tournament? TV, livestream

TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Stream: You can stream the game through the March Madness App, your television or streaming carrier.

Clemson basketball's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 history

This will be the Tigers' fifth Sweet 16 game in March Madness history. They have a 1-3 record in the NCAA tournament third round, earning their first win in 1980 and losing the next three in 1990, 1997 and 2018.

Clemson basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are the past five games of Clemson's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Result Sunday, March 24 vs. Baylor (NCAA Tournament second round) W, 72-64 Friday, March 22 vs. New Mexico (NCAA Tournament first round) W, 77-56 Wednesday, March 13 vs. Boston College (ACC Tournament second round) L, 76-55 Saturday, March 9 at Wake Forest L, 81-76 Tuesday, March 5 vs. Syracuse W, 90-75

