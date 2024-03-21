Game time set for Bradley vs. Cincinnati in 2024 NIT second round

The Bradley Braves men's basketball team will face the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.

The No. 3 seed Braves (23-11), third in the Missouri Valley, defeated Loyola Chicago in the NIT opener. The No. 2 seed Bearcats (21-14), 11th in the Big 12, defeated San Francisco in the first round of the NIT.

When does Bradley play in 2024 NIT?

Bradley plays Cincinnati at 1 p.m. CT Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What channel is Bradley basketball vs. Cincinnati on in NIT?

The game will stream on ESPN+

