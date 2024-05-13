The game time and network TV broadcast are set for Wisconsin's 2024 home game vs. Alabama

MADISON – Wisconsin football fans who love early kickoffs got their wish Monday.

UW officials announced that the Badgers' Sept. 14 home game against Alabama is set for an 11 a.m. start on Fox.

The Badgers enter Year 2 under Luke Fickell looking to improve on last season, when they finished 5-4 in the Big Ten and 7-6 overall.

Alabama enters a new era with Kalen Deboer taking over for legendary coach Nick Saban, who led the Crimson Tide to six national titles and nine appearances in the title game overall in 17 seasons.

The game this season is the first of a home-and-home arrangement. UW is set to play at Alabama on Sept. 13, 2025.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin-Alabama football set for 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2024, on Fox