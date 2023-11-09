Game time: Fast facts, odds, keys to Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee

Latest line: Florida State is favored by 14.5 points

TV: ABC

Radio: 560 WQAM, 1260 AM/94.3 FM (Spanish)

Weather: 66 degrees, 4 percent chance of precipitation

Online: sunsentinel.com/um; @ABLichtenstein on X (formerly Twitter)

Quick slant: Miami enters its biggest rivalry game after one of its most disappointing games of the year. The Hurricanes failed to score a touchdown against N.C. State last week. Florida State got off to a slow start but eventually picked up a 17-point win over Pittsburgh.

About Miami (6-3, 2-3 ACC): UM has been struggling on offense in ACC play, averaging 22.8 points against conference opponents after notching 43.8 points per game against four non-conference opponents. The Hurricanes need more consistent quarterback play after failing to score a passing touchdown in their last two games.

About No. 4 Florida State (9-0, 7-0 ACC): The Seminoles have rolled through much of their schedule, picking up wins over LSU, Clemson and Duke, among others. If Florida State, which already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship, continues at its current pace, the undefeated Seminoles could be playoff-bound.

Three things to watch

1. Miami is on quarterback-change watch this weekend. Starter Tyler Van Dyke has struggled massively in ACC play, throwing 10 interceptions in his last four games. He has not thrown a touchdown pass since Miami’s loss to North Carolina on Oct. 14. Mario Cristobal did not say whether he would start Van Dyke or make a change, leaving the door open for freshman Emory Williams, who started against Clemson when Van Dyke was injured, or sophomore Jacurri Brown to start on Saturday.

2. Florida State decimated Miami with its counter-run play last year, gashing the Hurricanes for more than 200 yards on the ground. But the Seminoles’ offense is different this year, and quarterback Jordan Travis, a Benjamin School alum, has been garnered Heisman hype for his passing ability. Top FSU wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson missed the Seminoles’ win over Pittsburgh due to injury, but they appear to be ready to play this week. The Hurricanes will need to find a way to slow down the offense to have a chance this week.

3. The recruiting implications of this game could be huge. A massive crowd of high school prospects are expected in Tallahassee this weekend, many of whom are from Florida and are coveted by both Miami and FSU. Recruits do not typically make up their minds based on one game — the Hurricanes’ blowout loss to the Seminoles did not stop UM from signing a top-10 class last year — but a big win in front of a raucous crowd could put Florida State ahead in some recruits’ minds. Similarly, if Miami can pull off a big road upset and bounce back from recent struggles, it could improve the Hurricanes’ standing with top prospects.