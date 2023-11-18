Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Dolphins vs. Raiders

DOLPHINS (6-3) vs. RAIDERS (5-5)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward, 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WBGG (105.9-FM), WINZ (940-AM), WTZU (94.9-FM, Spanish); Palm Beach: ESPN (106.3 FM), WEFL (760-AM, Spanish)

Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 15-12, including playoffs, in his second season as a head coach; Antonio Pierce is 2-0 as an interim coach since the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels.

Series: The Raiders lead the all-time series with the Dolphins, 21-19-1, including playoffs, where the Raiders hold a 3-1 advantage.

Weather: 80 degrees, 61 percent humidity, 10 mph winds, 10 percent chance of precipitation

Line: The Dolphins are 13 1/2-point favorites; the over/under is 46 1/2.

Injuries: Dolphins — Out: OL Robert Hunt (hamstring), OL Robert Jones (knee), WR Chase Claypool (knee); Questionable: RB De’Von Achane (knee), TE Durham Smythe (ankle), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), FB Alec Ingold (foot); Reserve/Non-Football Injury: WR Erik Ezukanma (neck); Injured reserve: Achane, OL Isaiah Wynn (quadriceps), RB Chris Brooks (knee/ankle), CB Keion Crossen (knee), DE Zeke Vandenburgh

Raiders — Questionable: T Kolton Miller (shoulder), G Dylan Parham (calf), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring); Injured reserve: Teamer among seven players on IR.

Noteworthy: The Dolphins return to the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium after a bye week that followed their 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. …

Miami had a good idle week, with losses by several other AFC teams, including all three divisional foes, increasing their odds of — not only being a playoff team at season’s end — but winning the AFC East. The Dolphins are at least two games up in the loss column on the rest of the division. …

The Raiders have wins against the New York Giants and Jets and since firing McDaniels. Pierce has galvanized Las Vegas, but he takes his show on the road for the first time since taking over. …

The Dolphins are 4-0 this season at home, 10-2 under McDaniel and have won 16 of their past 18 games at Hard Rock Stadium overall. …

The Raiders’ defensive coordinator is Patrick Graham, who held the same role with the Dolphins in 2019 under former coach Brian Flores. …

The two meetings between the franchises since the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas were frantic finishes, a 26-25 win for Miami in 2020 and a 31-28 overtime loss in 2021, both at Allegiant Stadium.