Game time: Fast facts, odds, keys to Miami Hurricanes vs. Miami (Ohio)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Latest line: Miami is favored by 16.5 points

TV: ACC Network

Radio: 560 WQAM

Weather: 85 degrees, 40 percent chance of rain

Online: sunsentinel.com/um; @ABLichtenstein on Twitter

Quick slant: The Hurricanes open the season against the other Miami, who they last faced in 1987. Miami is looking to get off on the right foot following a disappointing 5-7 season last year. The RedHawks, meanwhile, are coming off a 6-7 season a year ago.

About Miami: The Hurricanes overhauled their roster and their coaching staff after last season. Miami has a pair of new coordinators, Shannon Dawson (offense) and Lance Guidry (defense), as well as many new starters on both sides of the ball.

About Miami (Ohio): The RedHawks were a middle-of-the-road MAC team last year, finishing fourth In the MAC Eastern Division. Miami (Ohio) is earning a nice paycheck for traveling to Miami Gardens. UM will pay the visiting team $1.5 million for playing the game, according to the Miami (Ohio) student newspaper.

Three things to watch

1. Some nervousness set in with UM’s fan base when CaneSport reported that starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke could miss the start of the season due to a hand injury. However, Mario Cristobal asserted that the fourth-year junior is ready to go for the season opener despite missing some practice time. A completely healthy Van Dyke should be able to run Dawson’s offense well against the RedHawks, who were 86th in pass defense last season.

2. The RedHawks’ starting defensive line may not be able to physically stack up with Miami’s offensive line. The visiting starting defensive tackles weigh in at 285 and 265 pounds. The UM offensive linemen they’ll be going against in the center of the Hurricanes’ offensive line weigh 305 pounds (left guard Javion Cohen), 295 pounds (center Matt Lee) and 350 pounds (right guard Anez Cooper). That’s a lot of mass to try to move.

3. Will the “Real Miami” please stand up? RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert, the brother of former NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, was asked where the “Real Miami” was, and he said Oxford, Ohio. He said his team “will show them September 1st.” The comment may have gotten some UM fans fired up, but it does not seem to have ruffled any feathers down in Coral Gables. “We don’t need any extra motivation. I think we’re motivated enough,” safety Kamren Kinchens said.