Game time: Fast facts, odds, keys to Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech

When: Saturday, 8 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Latest line: Miami is favored by 20 points

TV: ACC Network

Radio: 560 WQAM, 1260 AM/94.3 FM (Spanish)

Weather: 82 degrees, 7 percent chance of rain

Online: sunsentinel.com/um; @ABLichtenstein on Twitter

Quick slant: The Hurricanes, coming off their bye week, open ACC play with a home game in prime time against the Yellow Jackets. Miami has won the past two meetings between these teams and is heavily favored this week after Georgia Tech fell to Bowling Green last week.

About No. 17 Miami (4-0): The Hurricanes excelled on both sides of the ball in non-conference play, and they rank among the nation’s best in points per game and points allowed per game. The question will be whether Miami can keep that going against the rigors of a tough ACC schedule.

About Georgia Tech (2-3): The Yellow Jackets started off the season in promising fashion, staying close in a loss to still-undefeated Louisville and beating Wake Forest. But Georgia Tech blew a 14-point lead against major underdog Bowling Green and suffered an embarrassing home loss. Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key demoted former defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and promoted Kevin Sherrer to take over the defense after the loss.

Three things to watch

1. The Hurricanes suffered their share of nicks and bumps in the first four games of the season. All-American safety Kam Kinchens is due to return after suffering a scary injury against Texas A&M, and he was picked as one of UM’s captains this week. Akheem Mesidor and Branson Deen have missed the past two games with injuries, as well, with no exact timetable provided for their return. Two key players, running back Henry Parrish Jr. and center Matt Lee, left Miami’s win over Temple with injuries, and their returns are in doubt. Additionally, Miami coach Mario Cristobal said tight end Elijah Arroyo could take the field this week after recovering from a torn ACL.

2. Georgia Tech’s run defense has been abysmal this season. The Yellow Jackets rank second-to-last nationally in rushing yards allowed per game, giving up an average of 224.2 yards. That should have Miami’s offense raring to go. UM is currently ninth in the nation with 222.5 rushing yards per game. Even if Parrish misses the game, the combination of Don Chaney Jr., Mark Fletcher Jr. and Ajay Allen should be more than enough to punish Georgia Tech.

3. The Yellow Jackets’ passing game has been a bright spot for them this year. Georgia Tech is 17th in the nation with 300 yards per game. Texas A&M transfer Haynes King, who transferred from Texas A&M, has thrown for 1,480 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He has quality targets in leading receiver Eric Singleton Jr., South Florida native Malik Rutherford and Alabama transfer Christian Leary.